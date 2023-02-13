How often should you wash your clothes? We talked to an allergist to find out

BALTIMORE -- Are you on team "do laundry every day," or do you try to get some more uses out of clothes before they go in the wash? It's a topic up for debate for many.

So we took those questions to a local allergist to find out "the dirt" on laundry.

Admit it, you've gone a little too long without washing some of your go-to clothes. But how long is too long, exactly?

"I think everyone's just a little bit different," said Dr.Manav Singla, an allergist and immunologist at Medstar Baltimore. "The natural oils are just so important to keep your skin hydrated and moist, your natural oils are protection from infection."

Dr. Singla while some garments like underwear, socks, and other clothing that's worn close to the body like tights, leggings and activewear should absolutely be washed after just one use.

Other clothes like denim and outerwear that aren't soiled can get a few more uses before you throw them in the wash.

"So in your feet, in your private areas, if you're reapplying clothes that are not cleaned, you know those extra oils and body secretions are going to potentially lead to very irritated skin," the doctor said.

When it comes to pajamas, well, that depends on your body.

"I think that if the clothes you wear are not irritating your skin, and if you find that wearing them a few times, two or three times does not irritate your skin, you're fine," Dr. Singla said.

You'll know when it's time to do laundry if you notice stains, sweat, dirt or an odor.

When you do wash your clothes, the doctor recommends fragrance-free and dye-free detergent.

"There are so many different chemicals in detergents," he said. "Perfumes, colorings, preservatives, and all of these have the potential to irritate the skin in different ways."

Once you take your clothes out of the wash, its important to dry them properly too. Doctors say mold and mildew can grow if the garments aren't completely dried.

Chip Bergh, CEO of iconic denim company Levi's, has a tip for jean owners: don't put them in the washing machine because it can damage the material. Instead, he recommends spot-cleaning stains.



