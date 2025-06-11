Hottest temps of the season expected Thursday across Maryland

Hottest day of the year expected Thursday in Maryland

A stretch of summer-like weather is on tap for the region, with the hottest temperatures of the year so far expected Thursday, followed by a shift to unsettled conditions heading into Father's Day weekend.

Skies will be partly cloudy tonight with seasonable overnight lows in the 60s and comfortable humidity. But Thursday brings a surge of heat and sunshine. High temperatures will soar into the low 90s for many locations, marking what will likely be the hottest day of the year so far.

Humidity will increase noticeably Thursday night, with overnight temperatures staying warm - lows are expected to hold near 70 degrees.

Friday remains hot and humid, with a mix of sun and clouds. Isolated to scattered storms are possible during the afternoon, but coverage should be limited. Highs will reach the upper 80s to near 90.

Changes arrive this weekend as storm chances ramp up. On Saturday, the combination of increasing clouds and an approaching disturbance will lead to a better chance for scattered showers and thunderstorms, particularly during the afternoon and evening. Temperatures will be cooler due to the added cloud cover, with highs in the low 80s.

More widespread rain and storm chances are expected Sunday. Overcast skies and persistent moisture will keep conditions damp and cooler, with highs struggling to get out of the 70s.

The unsettled pattern lingers into early next week. Scattered showers and storms remain in the forecast Monday through at least Wednesday, with daily highs near 80 degrees and overnight lows in the 60s.

By late next week, another warm-up is likely. Highs are forecast to climb back toward 90 degrees by Friday as sunshine becomes more dominant once again.

