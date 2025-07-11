Humid weather, isolated storms possible in Maryland during the weekend

A stretch of hot and humid weather in Maryland will continue into the weekend.

Tropical levels of humidity combined with high temperatures in the upper 80s and lower 90s will bring heat index values between 95° and 100° this weekend.

A slow-moving cold front will approach the area late Sunday into Monday, providing our next chance of widespread strong to possibly severe storms.

Muggy summer weather in Maryland

Find ways to stay cool this weekend as we'll be dealing with typically high levels of heat and humidity across the state.

High temperatures will reach near 90° both Saturday and Sunday. Since humidity levels will be extremely high this weekend, heat index values from late morning through early evening will remain in the mid to upper 90s, so try to get any strenuous activities done early in the day or during the evening.

Isolated storms will be possible, especially during the afternoon and evening hours. This will especially be the case across parts of the eastern shore, western Chesapeake Bay shoreline with the Bay breeze, and also in the higher elevations of Carroll, Baltimore, and Howard counties where storms may also drift in from the west. Elsewhere across the area, we should stay mainly storm-free.

Any storm that does develop over the weekend could produce torrential downpours for 45 minutes to one hour given the tropical humidity.

Weather for Baltimore Orioles games at Camden Yards

The Orioles are hosting the Miami Marlins before the big All Star Game break next week.

Friday evening's game looks fantastic with a partly to mostly clear sky. First pitch at 7:05 p.m. looks warm and sultry with temperatures in the 80s. Dry weather is expected for the entire game.

Saturday's game at 4:05 p.m. also looks good, but hot. Temperatures will be near 90° with heat index values well into the 90s. This game also looks to stay mainly dry. There is just a slight chance of an isolated thunderstorm. Temperatures will be warm and muggy for most of the game in the mid-80s.

Sunday's game at 1:35 p.m.as they finish the series, will be the hottest given the high sun angle, heat, and humidity. Make sure to stay hydrated and wear sun protection. Otherwise, temperatures will be near 90° for much of the game with heat index values 95° to 100°. There is a very slight chance of an isolated storm, but odds favor another dry game.

Strong storms in Maryland next week

A slow-moving cold front will approach the area Monday, bringing much higher rain chances to the area. Widespread showers and thunderstorms will approach from the west.

Depending on how much sunshine we receive ahead of these storms, this could be our next potential for strong to severe storms. The WJZ First Alert Weather Team may need to issue an Alert Dayon Monday if trends favor storms arriving during the peak heat of the day.

Hot and muggy weather with thunderstorm chances will continue for most of next week. While washouts are not expected, any storm could produce torrential downpours given the continued high humidity levels.