Closing arguments, jury deliberations expected in Maryland doctors' Russia conspiracy case

BALTIMORE -- A jury is set to begin deliberations Tuesday in the case of two Maryland doctors accused of conspiring to provide patients' confidential medical files to the Russian government.

Last week Dr. Anna Gabrielian took the stand in defense of herself and her spouse, claiming the government set her up. Both sides are expected to present their closing arguments before the jury begins deliberations.

The former Johns Hopkins anesthesiologist Dr. Gabrielian and her spouse Dr. Jamie Lee Henry, a former U.S. Army Major and military doctor, were charged with aiding Russia back in September, with conspiracy to wrongfully disclose patients' health information.

It all began months earlier when Gabrielian reached out to the Russian embassy on her Hopkins work email account offering what she claims was simply an offer of humanitarian aid to Russia in the war with Ukraine.

The FBI obtained the message and sent an undercover agent to meet with her—posing as a Russian operative—recording five hours of meetings.

Gabrielian testified she spotted the agent's camera and believed she was "in danger."

She said she provided records she believed were "useless" as part of a "test of loyalty."

Gabrielian handed over records to the FBI agent. She told the jury she feared for her life and the lives of her family both in Maryland and Russia if she refused to share confidential medical files with an undercover FBI agent who she thought was a member of Russian intelligence.

Gabrielian testified she provided records she didn’t think were important just to satisfy the Russian operative. “I kept pointing out that information—the medical records—is useless.” She also testified she felt like an outsider in the US because of her Russian accent. @wjz — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) May 26, 2023

WJZ was there as the couple left the courthouse last week, and her husband had this message:

"I'd say be kind to one another life is short," Henry said.

The prosecution called Dr. Gabrielian a liar who broke oath as a U.S. citizen and as a doctor.

She testified Friday she "did not have an allegiance to Russia but an affinity for the Russian people."

Gabrielian says she is not proud of some of the things she did or said but she maintains her innocence. Both she and her husband face decades in prison if convicted.