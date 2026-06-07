2 dead, at least 11 injured in Baltimore shootings over violent four-day span

Two people died, and at least 11 others were injured, over a violent four days in Baltimore City.

Across the city, since Thursday, June 4, there have been two triple shootings and two double shootings, according to Baltimore Police.

1 dead, 2 injured on Sunday, June 7

Police responded to a triple shooting, which left one person dead and two injured near a North Baltimore McDonald's on Sunday, June 7.

Officers responded around 2:42 p.m. to the 2700 block of W. Cold Spring Lane, where a 20-year-old was found with multiple gunshot wounds. He died at the scene.

Police said an 18-year-old and a 32-year-old showed up at area hospitals with apparent gunshot wounds.

1 dead, 3 injured in shootings on Saturday, June 6

On Saturday, June 6, police said one man died and two men were injured after a triple shooting in Baltimore's Federal Hill.

Officers responded around 2:50 a.m. to the 1000 block of South Hanover Street, where a 40-year-old man, a 35-year-old man, and a 41-year-old man were found with gunshot wounds.

The 41-year-old was later pronounced dead. The two other men are expected to survive.

Later that day, around 4:45 p.m., police said a 15-year-old suffered a gunshot wound from a shooting in the 600 block of North Patterson Park Avenue in Southeast Baltimore. The teen is expected to survive.

3 injured in shootings on Friday, June 5

Baltimore police responded to a double shooting around 12:50 a.m. on Friday, June 5, in the 2800 block of Elgin Avenue. A 20-year-old and a 33-year-old were found with gunshot wounds.

Then, around 11:30 p.m., a 19-year-old was injured after a shooting in the 300 block of South Central Avenue.

The gunshot victims are expected to recover, according to police.

3 shot on Thursday, June 4

On Thursday, June 4, police said a man was shot in the neck around 8 p.m. in the 400 block of N. Montford Street, in Baltimore's McElderry Park neighborhood.

Nearly 90 minutes later, officers located two shooting victims -- a 21-year-old and a 32-year-old -- in the 1200 block of East Preston Street. Police said the shooting happened inside a business.

They are all expected to survive.

Baltimore's 2026 violence data

Earlier this month, Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott addressed the continuous decline in the city's homicides and violent crime.

At the end of May, Baltimore had a 23.1% decrease in homicides, compared to 2025, and had one fewer non-fatal shooting.

The mayor's office stated that, as of May 30, 2026, the Baltimore Police Department officers have seized over 850 firearms this year.

He added that carjackings are down 45%, burglaries are down 16%, auto theft is down 7%, and total robberies are down 14% compared to this time last year.

As of the morning of Friday, June 5, Baltimore had 40 homicides in 2026, compared to 54 in 2025. In that same timeframe, there were 124 non-fatal shootings, the same as in 2025.

"We continue to see historic public safety progress by Baltimore, for Baltimore," Mayor Scott said. We still see too many people turning to guns to solve conflicts, and one life lost to violence in our city is one too many. In the months and years to come, we will continue to invest in these strategies, strengthen our partnerships, and maintain our focus on saving lives."