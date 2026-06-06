1 man killed, 3 others injured in 2 separate overnight shootings in Baltimore, according to police

Baltimore police are investigating two separate shootings after four men were shot late Friday night into the early hours of Saturday morning. One man has succumbed to his injuries and died.

Federal Hill shooting

According to police, patrol officers were called to the 1000 block of South Hanover Street around 2:51 a.m. Saturday for a report of discharging.

When they arrived, they found a 40-year-old male, a 35-year-old male, and an unidentified male suffering from apparent gunshot wounds, police said.

The victims were taken to local hospitals. The 35- and 40-year-old victims' injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening.

The unidentified male's injuries were considered to be life-threatening.

In an update Saturday, Baltimore police said that the unidentified man succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead. He has been identified as a 41-year-old male, and the case has been upgraded to a homicide investigation.

Southern District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2499 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

Shooting in Jonestown

Just before 11:30 p.m. Friday, patrol officers responded to the 300 block of South Central Avenue for multiple calls of discharging, according to police.

Once there, they found a 19-year-old man suffering from apparent gunshot wounds.

He was taken to a local hospital, and his injuries are considered to be non-life-threatening, police said.

Central District detectives are asking anyone with information to contact them at 410-396-2411 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.