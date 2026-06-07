20-year-old dead, 2 injured after shooting near North Baltimore McDonald's

A 20-year-old was killed and two others were injured after a shooting near a North Baltimore McDonald's on Sunday afternoon.

Police said a shooting happened around 2:40 p.m. in the 2700 block of W. Cold Spring Lane. A 20-year-old was pronounced dead at the scene from multiple gunshot wounds.

An 18-year-old man and a 32-year-old man arrived at a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call the police at 410-396-211 or the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

Baltimore's violent crime in 2026

Baltimore police responded to several shootings over the weekend, including another triple shooting and two double shootings. Two people were killed.

Last week, the mayor's office touted a 23% decline in homicides this year, while non-fatal shootings were on pace with last year, with 124.

The mayor said that carjackings are down 45%, burglaries are down 16%, auto theft is down 7%, and total robberies are down 14% compared to this time last year.