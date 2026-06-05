4 men injured after 2 separate overnight double shootings in Baltimore

Four men were injured in two separate double shootings that were reported overnight in Baltimore, city police said Friday morning.

On Thursday, June 4, officers responded to the 1200 block of East Preston Street around 9:24 p.m. for a reported shooting. Once on the scene, officers found a 21-year-old man and a 32-year-old man, both suffering from gunshot wounds.

Both were taken to area hospitals and are listed in stable condition.

On Friday, June 5, around 12:50 a.m., officers were called to the 2800 block of Elgin Avenue for another shooting. They arrived to find a 20-year-old man and a 33-year-old man with gunshot wounds.

They were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries. According to police, the men were shot in the 3100 block of North Edgewood Street.

Anyone with information about the shootings is asked to contact Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7Lockup.

The shootings come after the city recorded slight declines in homicides and non-fatal shootings in May.

As of June 5, the city reported 40 homicides so far this year compared to 54 during the same timeframe in 2025, representing a nearly 26% decline.

Police data also shows 121 non-fatal shootings have been reported so far this year, compared to 123 at this time last year.