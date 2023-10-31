City-owned vacant mansion demolished by fire in West Baltimore has century-worth of history

BALTIMORE - Investigators are working to determine what caused a vacant city-owned historic mansion in West Baltimore to go up in flames Monday afternoon.

The massive three-alarm fire reduced the Victorian mansion, which was built in 1920, to rubble on Old Frederick Road.

Firefighters arrived to find the mansion fully engulfed in flames.

Baltimore fire officials said it took nearly 100 firefighters to contain the blaze. No injuries were reported.

Socialite and philanthropist Mary Frick Garrett Jacobs left the home to the Episcopal Church when she died in 1936.

Since then, it has served as the Uplands Home for Church Women and then New Psalmist Baptist Church.

The building had 13,200 square feet of living space and 19.6400 acres of land.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.