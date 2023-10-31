Watch CBS News
Local News

City-owned vacant mansion demolished by fire in West Baltimore has century-worth of history

By Adam Thompson

/ CBS Baltimore

Three-alarm fire reduces historic West Baltimore mansion to rubble
Three-alarm fire reduces historic West Baltimore mansion to rubble 00:36

BALTIMORE - Investigators are working to determine what caused a vacant city-owned historic mansion in West Baltimore to go up in flames Monday afternoon.

The massive three-alarm fire reduced the Victorian mansion, which was built in 1920, to rubble on Old Frederick Road.

Firefighters arrived to find the mansion fully engulfed in flames.

Cristina Mendez has the latest on a massive fire in West Baltimore 07:42

Baltimore fire officials said it took nearly 100 firefighters to contain the blaze. No injuries were reported.

Socialite and philanthropist Mary Frick Garrett Jacobs left the home to the Episcopal Church when she died in 1936.

Since then, it has served as the Uplands Home for Church Women and then New Psalmist Baptist Church.

The building had 13,200 square feet of living space and 19.6400 acres of land. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

First published on October 31, 2023 / 1:17 PM EDT

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.