Hip-hop superstar J. Cole to perform in Baltimore this summer

Hip-hop superstar J. Cole will be stopping in Baltimore this summer during his world tour.

His "The Fall-Off Tour," a 52-show tour, will be at CFG Bank Arena on Thursday, July 23. It will be his first solo headline tour in five years.

J. Cole's global tour follows the release of his seventh studio album "The Fall Off," which was unveiled on February 6.

Tickets will go on sale to the general public at 11 a.m. on Friday, February 20 on this website.

Who is J. Cole?

J. Cole, a North Carolina native, has won two Grammy Awards and was nominated 17 times.

He won a Billboard Music Award for Top Rap Album, three Soul Train Music Awards and eight BET Hip-Hop Awards. All of his albums received platinum certifications.

J. Cole got his start with Jay Z's Roc Nation. In 2012, he was nominated for Best New Artist at the Grammy Awards.

His music career flourished from there.

J. Cole won a Grammy in 2020 for Best Rap Song "A Lot." He also won a Grammy for "All My Life," in the Best Melodic Rap Performance.

He is also known from his albums "Revenge of the Dreamers III," "2014 Forest Hills Drive," "The Off-Season," and "Might Delete Later." He also had big hits "Apparently," "Power Trip," "Pride is the Devil," "My Life," and "Pretty Little Fears," among others.