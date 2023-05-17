David Ojabo says Ravens' legend Terrell Suggs denied him No. 55: 'He's not going for it'

BALTIMORE – Second-year Ravens linebacker David Ojabo had to try.

But franchise legend Terrell Suggs denied him the chance to wear his No. 55 jersey.

Ojabo even said owner Steve Biscotti was involved in the discussions.

"Suggs is not letting me," Ojabo said. "We've had discussions and got Biscotti in it a little bit, but that's above me."

Ojabo wore No. 55 while playing at the University of Michigan. He said he wore No. 71 in high school.

He wears No. 90 now for the Ravens.

"Numbers don't really matter," Ojabo said. "It's what you do with the numbers."

Ojabo was drafted in the second round in 2022 but spent most of his rookie season recovering from a torn ACL he suffered during his college Pro Scouting Day.

He had one tackle and forced a fumble in a week 18 loss in Cincinnati.

Suggs played 16 seasons with the Ravens and helped them win a Super Bowl during the 2012 season.

He had 139 career sacks, was an NFL Defensive Player of the Year, a seven-time Pro Bowl player, and a member of the Ravens Ring of Honor.

"I tried, but he's not going for it," Ojabo said. "He's a legend."