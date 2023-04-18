Here's how to get 5% off your Baltimore water bill

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore City is incentivizing residents to go green by offering a one-time 5% discount on their monthly water bill, Mayor Brandon Scott announced Monday.

To take advantage of the discount, residents need to sign up for paperless billing by Wednesday, May 31.

The discount is capped at $150 and applied to eligible water bills within two billing cycles.

Already enrolled? No worries, customers who have already enrolled in the Paperless Billing Program will automatically qualify and receive the one-time discount.

"I encourage residents to go green by signing up for Paperless Water Billing, just in time for Earth Day," said Mayor Scott in his State of the City Address. "This electronic billing incentive is part of our on-going commitment to offer residents an easier, more sustainable way to manage their monthly water bills and reduce paper usage to help sustain our environment."

The Department of Public Works launched the paperless billing option to modernize the city's water billing operations.

Here's how the DPW says to sign up:

Log into the DPW Customer Self-Service Portal. If you don't have an account already, create one here. (The activation code can be found on the back of the monthly water bill.)

Select the option to sign up for paperless billing on the account summary page.

Verify your email address and then click the ok button.