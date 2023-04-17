Baltimore mayor to address public safety, accomplishments at 'State of the City' address

BALTIMORE -- Baltimore Mayor Brandon Scott is set to discuss public safety, economic security and more at his State of the City address Monday evening.

The mayor is also expected to highlight his administration's accomplishments and plans for 2023.

The 2023 address will be at 7:30 p.m., with Baltimore City Council President Nick Mosby introducing Mayor Scott. CBS News Baltimore will stream the speech in the player above.

Some of the topics expected to be addressed is the uptick in violence involving the youth and a curfew that will be enforced beginning Memorial Day weekend.

Mayor Scott said overall homicides are down 17 percent and non-fatal shootings are down 19 percent compared to this time last year in the city.

While homicides and non-fatal shootings are down overall, Baltimore leaders are still trying to get a handle on violence impacting juveniles, which has surged

Last week two teens were shot at the Inner Harbor while officers were breaking up a "large fight." Police said about 250 teens were gathering. On Saturday night a 12-year-old boy was shot and killed in South Baltimore.