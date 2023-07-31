Henrietta Lacks' family in court fighting for settlement over immortal 'HeLa cells' use

BALTIMORE - Henrietta Lacks' family is expected back in court Monday morning to continue their fight for compensation for her immortal cells, known as "HeLa cells."

Lacks' cells were taken without permission while she was a patient for cervical cancer at Johns Hopkins in the 1950s. Those cells were involved in the development of several medical and cosmetic advancements.

Lacks' family says they have never been compensated for the use of the cells.

The family filed a lawsuit about two years ago with the help of renowned Civil Rights Attorney Ben Crump, who said the case is unprecedented.

"We are proud to say no longer will Henrietta Lacks be ignored," Crump said in 2022.

Thermo Fisher Scientific has argued in the past that no law prohibits them from replicating the cells and that the family should not be able to sue because too much time has passed.

Crump argues that is not true.

"Each time that there is a regeneration of, and selling for profit and commercialization of these cells, the statute of limitations starts all over again," Crump said.

Lacks went to Johns Hopkins in 1951 for cervical cancer treatment. When her cancer cells were biopsied, doctors realized that instead of dying, her cells doubled every 20 to 24 hours.

They were nicknamed the "HeLa cells" and played a critical role in medical advancements. Despite having no permission from Lacks or her family, the cells were taken and are still being used for research in many things including vaccines and cosmetics.

The HeLa cells were also used in the development of the polio vaccine, along with treatments for cancer, HIV/AIDS, leukemia and Parkinson's disease. She died of cancer in 1951.

Maryland lawmakers recently introduced legislation to posthumously award Henrietta Lacks with a Congressional Gold Medal for her medical contributions.

Editor's Note: This article has been updated to reflect that the HeLa cells were taken without permission at Johns Hopkins.