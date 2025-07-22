One more comfortable day expected across Maryland

A stretch of beautiful weather will slowly give way to rising heat and humidity this week, setting the stage for potentially stormy conditions by the weekend.

After a pleasant Tuesday evening with temperatures in the 80s falling into the 70s under clear skies and low humidity, conditions will remain comfortable overnight. Lows will dip into the 60s to near 70, with clear skies and continued dry air.

Wednesday will be sunny with slightly higher humidity, as highs climb into the upper 80s. More moisture will build in Wednesday night, with overnight lows holding near 70 degrees.

By Thursday, summer heat makes a full return. Expect plenty of sunshine, higher humidity, and highs around 90 degrees. The heat intensifies Friday, with afternoon temperatures in the low 90s and heat index values exceeding 100. Friday has been designated a First Alert Weather Day due to the oppressive heat and humidity. An isolated or widely scattered late-day storm is also possible.

Heading into the weekend, a shift in the upper-level weather pattern could bring more active conditions. As a ridge of high pressure retreats westward, the Mid-Atlantic will find itself under a northwest flow aloft. This setup allows upper-level disturbances to interact with hot and humid surface conditions, triggering showers and thunderstorms each day.

Saturday and Sunday could both warrant Alert Day status, with the potential for strong storms and torrential downpours capable of producing flash flooding. Highs will remain near 90 both days, with overnight lows in the mid to upper 70s.

Conditions are expected to dry out somewhat by Monday, offering a brief reprieve before another cold front brings renewed chances for storms by the middle of next week.