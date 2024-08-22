Hearing discussing DPW worker conditions set for Thursday

DPW hearing set for Thursday to discuss department conditions following worker's death

BALTIMORE - Members of the Baltimore City Council want to question the Department of Public Works at a hearing Thursday night after a worker died on the job.

The hearing will happen at city hall starting at 5'oclock.

The death of Ronald Silver sparked a push to the Department of Public works and their toxic culture.

Ronald Silver was a sanitation worker who died earlier this month from hyperthermia.

He collapsed and died at a Baltimore resident's home while working through an intense heat wave in Baltimore.

Councilman Zeke Cohen, along with councilmen Isaac "Yitzy" Schleifer and Antonio Glover, plan to ask questions at the Thursday night hearing about the practices and protocols at the department.

Cohen tells WJZ they plan to hear from Silver's family, other workers, the Inspector General's Office and the Department of Public Works at the hearing.

Cohen said he wants to find the problems at the department and make changes to protect workers and still serve residents.

"Be in conversation with those workers," Cohen said. "That's what I want to see. And that's what I'm going to really push Director Zaied and the entire Department of Public Works agency to do."

Cohen said he plans to also question the city's contract with an outside law firm that was hired to investigate Silver's case independently.

However, Silver's family attorney, Thiru Vignarajah said, "it is strange that the city would hire its own investigator when there is a Maryland state agency as well as the Baltimore Police Department."

Cohen said he understands why some people have reservations about the law firm selected.

"But when you look into their history and you've seen some of the pushback they've had against OSHA, against workplace regulatory standards, against unions, it definitely raises some concern from my colleagues and I," he said.

Cohen added that he trusts the findings from the Inspector General's reports and wants to hear more from them at the hearing.

Governor Wes Moore called for a state investigation into Silver's case and wants the Department of Public Works to be held accountable.