'He deserves it': Ravens' players have high expectations after locking up Lamar Jackson

BALTIMORE - The Ravens know who their quarterback will be this year and beyond.

Now, that Lamar Jackson signed his five-year, $260 million contract extension, the expectation bar has been raised.

Jackson is now the highest paid player in the NFL.

His teammates are looking forward to a big season, possibly even a Super Bowl season.

Aside from Jackson, the Ravens recently signed three-time Pro Bowl wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

"I'm happy for him," running back JK Dobbins said of Jackson. "He's going to keep doing what he's been doing and he deserves it. No one other than him deserves something like that. I'm glad they got things worked out and it's going to be a big season."

"I talked with Odell in Vegas for the (Gervonta Davis) fight and one of the first conversations we had was about a Super Bowl," cornerback Marlon Humphrey said. "I'm in the locker room today and guys are like, 'Hey man, this my year. It's a lot of guys talking very positive pre-Lamar signing. So post-Lamar, I just saw Pernell McPhee and said, 'Bro you ain't got anything to worry about now, all you've got to worry about is working."

Humphrey told WJZ's Alex Glaze that he and Lamar swapped jerseys one year and they both said they were Ravens for life.

Humphrey said he's happy that he can keep Lamar's jersey and that Lamar will be in Baltimore for the foreseeable future.

Next, they want to win rings together.