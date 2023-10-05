Hate crime investigation underway after obscene graffiti found near Annapolis playground

BALTIMORE -- A hate crime investigation is underway after graffiti containing racial and homophobic slurs was found near an Anne Arundel County playground Sunday morning.

Police said that on October 1, officers responded to the area of Greenbriar Lane and Pilot House Drive in Annapolis after a report of graffiti that contained obscene drawings, and obscene language.

Officials said a resident spotted the graffiti near a playground and the entrance of the community near Bywater Road last Sunday.

A witness said the vandalism was likely done on September 30 after 10 p.m.

The crime is still under investigation, and no suspect has been identified at this time.

Anyone with information is urged to contact detectives at 410-260-3439.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can utilize the Metro Crime Stoppers tip line at 1-866-7LOCKUP.

You can also submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.