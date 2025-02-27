Harford County schools propose new start times for high school, elementary students

Harford County high school students could push back their alarm clocks in the near future if the proposed new start times are approved.

If the proposal is passed, the start times of the elementary schools and the high schools would be swapped as soon as the 2027 school year. High school students would start start at 9 a.m., while elementary school students would begin around 7 a.m.

"Our high school students, we know, don't operate well in the early morning," Superintendent Dr. Sean Bulson said. "And anyone who's ever taught high school or is the parent of a high schooler doesn't need a lot of convincing that that is a true statement."

Next steps include gauging interest from the community, including parents and teachers, and making sure there would be no significant changes to the budget.

Benefitting teens

Studies published by the American Psychological Association show later start times for teens benefit sleep, academic performance, and overall health.

"It matches a lot of science, and the outcomes," Bulson said. "You see everything from improved attendance to straight-up improved performance."

"Really need to analyze"

Some Harford County school board members are concerned the time swaps would be difficult to implement.

"That is going to be something that we would really need to analyze and need a significant amount of time to look at to make sure we would not have to add any additional buses," a school board member said.

"I think it's a great idea"

Parents told WJZ they would be on board with elementary school students starting earlier, and high school students arriving later.

"I feel like elementary students get on the bus earlier, and then the parents can go to work earlier," parent Michaela Hunderson said.

"Honestly, I think it's a great idea," added parent Keith Riot. "I've heard for years that high school students struggle when they have to wake up early, that it would be beneficial for them to have a later start time. Whereas, he is up with the sun and ready to go."

Safety concerns for younger children

Some parents told WJZ they are concerned about the safety for the younger students.

"It's going to be even darker when they go out," said grandparent Arletta Wagner-Mason. "And having to walk down a half a block, two blocks, to a bus stop to get it. I'm not going to do that, I'm not leaving a 7 and 8-year-old out walking down the street trying to get to a bus that early in the morning. That's just utterly ridiculous."