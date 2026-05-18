Questions loom over when Harford Mall will officially shut its doors

The Harford Mall is just barely holding on with an impending closure set for the near future.

As of Monday, CBS News Baltimore counted seven stores that were open for business, after Spencer's was the latest to close its doors on Sunday.

"Everybody has already said goodbye pretty much," said Frances Hofmann, who was at the mall on Monday. "The only people who are left are mall walkers still walking. It's over."

Plans for redevelopment

Harford Mall is now a far cry from what it once was.

"It's really sad. It's been a staple here in Harford County. As a child, I came here, so it's very hard," said Carolyn Borden. "This was the place to hang out on Fridays."

Last year, CBL Properties, which owns the mall, announced plans for redevelopment in conjunction with SJC Ventures to recreate the space to include "48,000 square feet of luxury boutiques, restaurants, shops, and amenities to replace the former Macy's department store."

Last year, CBL Properties, which owns the mall, announced plans for redevelopment in conjunction with SJC Ventures to recreate the space to include "48,000 square feet of luxury boutiques, restaurants, shops, and amenities to replace the former Macy's department store." SJC Ventures

According to SJC Ventures, the space will be known as "Derby Place," with plans for Whole Foods and Amazon Fresh to take over what were once anchor stores.

"It's been a long time coming for me; it's kind of like, OK, let's just do it. I feel confident it will be nice," said mall walker Mary Burchard.

Closing for construction

But questions over when the mall as we know it will officially close its doors remain.

CBS News Baltimore reached out to Harford Mall management and was told, "No date has been determined."

In a leasing brochure for Derby Place listed on the SJC website, construction is set to begin in the fourth quarter of this year.

An employee at one of the stores told CBS News Baltimore that their lease continues through next year, so they may continue to operate while construction begins in another part of the building.

One thing is for certain though, shoppers say the mall can't continue the way it is.

"It's sad but we understand that change is coming and obviously there aren't enough businesses to keep it going, you have to make some hard decisions," Burchard said.

CBS News Baltimore reached out to SJC Ventures, CBL Properties, and Bel Air town officials, who have not responded.