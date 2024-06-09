Harford Mall shooting suspect still sought a week after shots fired at child's birthday party

HARFORD -- Wesley Lyons Jr. is still on the run a week after being accused of shooting a man multiple times during a child's birthday party inside Harford Mall in Bel Air.

Lyons, considered by police to be armed and dangerous, could face a laundry list of charges, including attempted murder.

Police believe the 35-year-old Lyons is likely not in the area anymore, but a team of law enforcement is searching for him, including the Harford County Sheriff's Office and U.S. Marshal's Service.

"Mr. Lyons does have deep-seated ties here in Harford County. He's a resident here," said Cpl. Keith Smithson, from the Bel Air Police. "He has family here, along with Baltimore County, the Roseville area. He's had a past arrest in the state of Delaware."

Lyons Jr. allegedly shot a 42-year-old man during a dispute at a child's birthday party at the Harford Bounce and Play Place.

Police say they will find Lyons.

Metro CrimeStoppers is offering a $5,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest.

"He's a coward," Bel Air Police Chief Charles Moore said. "He needs to turn himself in fast."

Police said there was a fight that occurred between family members on June 2 when Lyons pulled out a gun and shot the man three times – twice in the leg and once in the hand. He was airlifted to a Baltimore hospital and is expected to recover from his injuries.

Lyons fired multiple rounds inside the mall in an attempt to kill a man, according to an arrest warrant from the State's Attorney's Office in Harford County.

Lyons mother and alleged girlfriend were arrested when police recovered Lyons' vehicle near his home in Edgewood.

Lisa Gregg, Lyons' mother, and his alleged girlfriend, Lateia Green, were charged with accessory attempted murder and accessory assault.

Green was granted a bond and is on house arrest, while Gregg was denied bond.

Gregg and Green left the shooting scene with Lyons in his maroon SUV," according to documents from the Harford County State's Attorney's Office.

The documents accuse Gregg of being involved in an "altercation" with another woman where punches were thrown. Green is said to have been trying to pull Gregg out of the fight.

Through surveillance video, the State's Attorney accuses Lyons of firing a handgun at the victim several times, "as if trying to intentionally kill" him.

When police found Green and Gregg, the charging documents say Gregg provided a false address initially to officers.

Lisa Gregg and Lateia Green Bel Air Police

They call her a "flight risk" because she failed to provide a fixed home address.

The State's Attorney's Office alleges Green and Gregg played a "significant role" in concealing the location of Lyons.

Residents in Bel Air say they were surprised this happened at their mall and consider the town a safe place.

"I haven't heard of a shooting in Bel Air and I don't even know the last time to be quite honest with you," Sean Bullock said.

Bullock says a family friend was in the mall when the shots were fired.

"He told his dad, and as soon as it happened, he saw everyone dissipate," Bullock said. "Like, he knew that he had to do something, just immediately went into action and applied the tourniquet to his left leg I believe."

Lyons' father, Wesley L. Lyons, made a plea for his son to turn himself in to protect his family members.

"You've probably run out of resources of things to do, but to help me and your mother and your brothers to be safe just turn yourself in," Lyons said.

Police Chief Moore said Lyons is no stranger to the criminal justice system and has faced charges in the past.

Police say there is no threat to the public, but it is believed that Lyons is armed and dangerous.

Anyone with information can reach out to Bel Air Police at 410-638-4500 or the Metro CrimeStoppers anonymous tipline at 866-7LockUp.