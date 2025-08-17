Harford County Walmart hosts back-to-school supply drive for local families and schools

The Walmart Supercenter in Fallston, Maryland, held its community back-to-school supply drive on Sunday afternoon to support local schools and their families.

With schools getting close to starting, buying school supplies and new clothes can get pricy.

According to the National Retail Federation, while consumers are getting a head start on shopping, most (84%) still have a lot more to purchase.

Retail experts say the top reasons for this are that a lot of consumers are still waiting for the best deals, do not yet know what items are needed, or are planning to spread out their budgets.

"It's very important to make sure the kids get the things that they need, because I know there are some parents that aren't able to supply for their children," said customer Karla Burke.

Staff from the Fallston Walmart, its Vision Center, and Pharmacy discussed services for back-to-school and packed a van full of supplies for local classrooms.

"It is very, very, very rewarding to see all your hard work go right back into the community you work for," said Linda Degori, a coach and GM at Walmart.

Diana Strait, a team leader at Walmart, said the Fallston store has had its lowest back-to-school prices in years, and they wanted to give back to their community by hosting the supply drive.

"Crayons, $5 book bags. There's a lot to offer here," Strait said.

Being prepared for school

Karla Burke and Kaylin Jones grabbed a few extra items at the school drive for the school year and their church.

"Mechanical pencils, yeah," said Kaylin Jones. "Pencils, pens, you know, books, yeah, a binder."

Zach Colgan and Amanda Colgan -- a school counselor and librarian in Dundalk -- said it's also important for teachers and staff to be prepared for the first day of school.

"We want to hit the ground running as soon as we can," Amanda Colgan said.

Customers, including the Colgans, shopped for deals, but also donated school supplies for students.

"So, just having those things and knowing that you're prepared just makes you in that safe space to learn," said Zach Colgan.