BALTIMORE - A person was killed in a single-engine plane crash Tuesday in Harford County.

Crews responded to the crash in the 3600 block of Old Level Road in Havre De Grace, Harford County officials said.

Volunteer Firefighters from @LevelVfc and surrounding companies along with @HarfordCoDES EMS & Special Operations units are on scene of a single engine plane that has crashed in the 3600 block of Old Level Road in #HavreDeGraceMD. The single occupant has been pronounced dead. pic.twitter.com/89OsQDyGur — Harford Co., MD Fire & EMS (@HarforCoFireEMS) July 25, 2023

No other information was provided.

