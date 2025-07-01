Veteran Harford County sergeant died suddenly at his home, sheriff's office says

The Harford County Sheriff's Office is mourning the sudden death of a 27-year veteran with the agency.

Sgt. Gregory Dietz died at his home on Monday, June 30, "leaving behind a deep sense of loss felt across our ranks and by all who knew and loved him," the sheriff's office said.

Over the years, Sgt. Dietz served with patrol services, as a School Resource Officer, and a supervisor in the Criminal Investigations and Court Services Divisions.

He also played roles as a supervisor of the Civil Unit, a member of the Crisis Negotiation Team, a Public Information Officer, a Defensive Tactics Instructor, and an Agency Recruiter.

"During this time of grief, our thoughts and prayers are with Sgt. Dietz's family, friends, and loved ones. His presence will be greatly missed, and his impact will not be forgotten," the Harford County Sheriff's Office said..

Harford County flag ordered at half-staff

Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly ordered the Harford County flag to be flown at half-staff from sunrise on Wednesday, July 2, until sunset on Thursday, July 3, as a tribute to Sgt. Dietz of the Harford County Sheriff's Office. Sgt. Dietz died yesterday, June 30, 2025.

"Harford County honors our first responders and mourns the loss of Sgt. Dietz," Cassilly said. "We pray for his family and friends to find healing and comfort in the difficult days ahead."

Sgt. Dietz testified during Joppatowe High murder trial

Sgt. Dietz testified in May during the trial of 16-year-old Jaylen Prince, who was convicted of the murder of 15-year-old Warren Grant, who was shot during a fight at Joppatowne High School in September 2024.

Dietz responded to the shooting call. His body camera footage was played in court, showing the day that deputies spotted Prince hiding under a stairwell.

Dietz recalled that Prince only had a phone and a backpack, but a gun was not found.

Prince pulled out a gun from his backpack and shot Grant, according to police.