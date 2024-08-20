Harford County schools prepare first-year teachers for the classroom with new teacher orientation

BALTIMORE -- Students aren't the only ones who must prepare for the first day of class. First-year teachers do too.

"I am super excited," David Kuriny, a first-year high school English teacher said.

This week, about 250 first-year teachers are participating in new teacher orientation at Havre de Grace Middle/High School in Harford County.

"That was one of the selling points for me for teaching in Harford County," Kuriny said. "They were like, 'You know our teacher introduction is awesome. We really want to see teachers succeed.'"

The orientation is four days long and filled with loads of resources, including content sessions and networking opportunities.

First-year Special Education teacher Tatyona Austin told WJZ she's learning a lot.

"All of the simple steps that we need that might seem overwhelming as a first year, but being able to sit in all these trainings and meetings eases that stress as we go in," Austin said.

At a time when schools across the country are facing teacher shortages, the Superintendent of Harford County Schools, Dr. Sean Bulson, says support for new teachers is critical.

"I truly believe that for a school system to really be successful, it's about designing really good ways to support their staff, particularly the new staff," Dr. Bulson said.

But, not only that, teachers say the support they receive, helps them connect with students.

"That's what kids really need," first-year Physical Education teacher Lea Cataggio said. "They need someone to be able to talk to, be there for them, and not feel like it's a big barrier between the teacher and the student."

Teachers will officially head back to the classroom on August 26. The first day of school in Harford County is Sept. 3.