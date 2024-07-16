Harford County school board reverses course, allows AP African American class to be taught

BALTIMORE - The Harford County school board reversed its controversial decision in June, and will now make an Advanced Placement African American studies elective available to high school students.

During a public board meeting that lasted seven hours on Monday, and had more than 60 speakers, the school board voted to allow the class to be taught in schools this coming year last night.

Five Harford County Board of Education members voted in June against adopting the AP African American studies course because they said it was too divisive.

The board took another vote Monday night in favor of a revised version of the course they believe would be more balanced.

The controversial issue brought community members, students and educators to the packed board meeting.

Board members listened to hours of impassioned speakers from people on both sides.

"Eliminating the chance to receive this level of education simply because it is uncomfortable to hear is outrageous," a student said.

"Are you not capable of crafting an African American History course that would steer from the radical politics of this highly controversial AP course? said Suzie Scott, with Moms for Liberty.

The board then heard a presentation that meticulously combed over the material.

Topics cannot be eliminated from the course because the material is set by the college board.

However, the district can add to it.

Several board members expressed concerns the course was too one-sided and focused too much on the topics of oppression and victimhood.

Those board members on Monday asked for material that would make the course more balanced.

"There was a strong reaction when I mentioned including the names of some conservative Black Americans," said Harford County Board member Terri Hocher. "What would be the hesitation with that?"

Teachers agreed to the revisions.

"I don't mind controversy, and my students will tell you, bring it on, I love it because what happens is, it drives children to dig deeper and think deeper," a teacher said. "For me, prospective is always crucial, always something that I demand out of my kids, so whatever else you have, bring it on."