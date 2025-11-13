Harford County school board appeals state's decision to reverse ban of controversial novel

The Harford County Public School Board says it will appeal the State Board of Education's decision to put the controversial illustrated book "Flamer" back on the shelves.

The Harford County school board voted last summer to ban the book during a closed-door session, which sparked protests at meetings and accusations of censorship.

Earlier this month, the Maryland Board of Education reversed the book ban. The county school board voted 5-2 on Thursday to repeal the state board of education's reversal of the book ban.

"Flamer" was the first book to be removed by the district under a new process they created to flag parent concerns.

Controversial "Flamer" novel

The illustrated novel "Flamer," authored by Mike Curato, is a coming-of-age story set in the 1990s with themes of masculinity and homophobia.

Curato says the book is about a teen boy who navigates friendships, bullies, and a boy he can't stop thinking about.

He said the book aims to help young people as they go through difficult times and those who are trying to find themselves.

While some parents argued that they want their children to have access to all reading materials, others argued that the book is not appropriate.

"Flamer" discussed by Curato

Last month, Curato held a sold-out discussion about "Flamer" in Harford County. The event was sold out.

The author told the crowd that these types of book bans diminish people's rights.

"A lot of people who ban 'Flamer' don't talk about how the book is about suicidal ideation and prevention," Curato said. "That's why I made this book, because I know that there are kids out there right now who are going through exactly what I went through in 1995."

Curato also said all board members should be required to read a book and write a report on it before banning it.

Protesting the book ban

Members of the advocacy group "Together We Will" have led protests before the county school board meetings, calling on district leaders not to ban the book.

In a statement to WJZ last summer, the group said the decision and process to ban the book "threatens student rights."

"In the school system, parents can opt out of any book that they want for their child. There is already plenty of support or protection for any parent who doesn't want their child to read a book," said Delane Lewis, president of Together We Will. "What we have is the Board of Education stepping in front of parents and telling them what they should or shouldn't have their children read."

Supporting the book ban

Parents and community members who support the Harford County book ban argue that the book is not appropriate for children and students.

"We want to protect the innocence of children," Will Martino said. "We want books that have appropriate language and material for them, and these books don't serve any educational purpose whatsoever."