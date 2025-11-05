Maryland Board of Education reverses Harford County schools' decision to ban book

The Maryland Board of Education has reversed Harford County schools' decision to ban the illustrated novel "Flamer," by Mike Curato, from its libraries.

The state Board of Education also recommended that Harford County schools revise its evaluation procedures to ensure transparency, provide opportunities for public participation and handle future reconsideration matters.

The decision comes after the county school board voted to ban the book during a closed-door session in June, sparking protests from some community members.

"We are thrilled and heartened about today's state board of education decision to overturn the Harford County Board of Education decision earlier this year to ban the book Flamer from all school libraries. Book banning has no place in our country," said DeLane Lewis with Together We Will Harford County, the organization that filed to appeal. "We hope that this decision puts an end to book banning in Harford County, and in our state."

Harford County schools' book ban

The novel "Flamer" follows a teen boy who navigates friendships, bullies and a boy he can't stop thinking about, according to author Curato.

He said the book aims to help young people as they go through difficult times and those who are trying to find themselves.

The book was initially approved by a school district committee, but the board voted to remove it after an appeal from a parent.

"Flamer" was the first book to be removed by the district under a new process they created to flag parent concerns.

While some parents argued that they want their children to have access to all reading materials, others argued that the book is not appropriate.

"We want to curate the best library possible, so there's just no room for sexually explicit and vulgar materials in the school library," Suzie Scott, Chair of Moms For Liberty Harford County, said in July.

"I feel that the school board is buckling under political pressure from a small group of citizens that have an agenda," Protester Gary previously told WJZ.

Curato discusses "Flamer"

In early October, Curato held a discussion about the book in Harford County. The event was sold out.

According to Curato, these types of book bans diminish people's rights.

"A lot of people who ban 'Flamer' don't talk about how the book is about suicidal ideation and prevention," Curato said. "That's why I made this book, because I know that there are kids out there right now who are going through exactly what I went through in 1995."

He also said all board members should be required to read a book and write a report on it before banning it.