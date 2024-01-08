Some Maryland school districts to release early Tuesday due to high-impact storm

BALTIMORE - Multiple Maryland school districts will be dismissing early on Tuesday because of a forecasted strong storm moving into the area.

Baltimore County and Harford County Public Schools will let out three hours early, while Anne Arundel County Public Schools will release two hours early.

In Cecil County, secondary schools will close at 12 p.m. and elementary students at 1 p.m.

There will be no after-school activities for those districts.

[Maryland Weather: ALERT DAY on Tuesday for high-impact Maryland storm]

The timing of this storm would have an impact on the dismissal process and consequent bus routes and activities, according to district officials.

"Our goal with this advance notice is to ensure the safety of our students and staff while also providing families an opportunity to plan ahead for this unexpected schedule change," Harford County Public School officials said in a statement.

"ALERT DAY" is in effect Tuesday into Tuesday night for risk of heavy rain, flash and coastal flooding and damaging winds.

Potential of 1.5" to 3"+ rainfall amounts, much of that falling in a 6 hour window in the early evening. This will cause very poor to dangerous driving conditions Tuesday evening into early Tuesday night. The downpours Tuesday evening will be blinding and flash flooding could begin quickly.