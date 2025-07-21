Harford County school's decision to ban book has parents, teachers voicing concerns

Harford County parents and teachers spoke out against the school board's decision to ban an award-winning illustrated novel from its libraries.

The book, "Flamer," by Mike Curato, was previously approved by district committees. However, parents said the school board voted to ban the book during a closed-door session in late June, after public appeals.

The controversial novel is about a teenage boy who, as he "navigates friendships, deals with bullies, and spends time with Elias (a boy he can't stop thinking about), he finds himself on a path of self-discovery and acceptance," according to the author.

On Monday, dozens of people stood in front of the school board to show either support or displeasure with the book ban.

"This was the first formal appeal under the newly finalized book review procedure—a process nearly two years in the making, developed with input from staff, Board members, and members of the public," School Board President Aaron Poynton said in a statement. "The decision we made will likely set a precedent for future challenges, and we recognize the importance of clarity."

Group protests the banned book

Members of the advocacy group "Together We Will" led a protest before the Harford County School Board meeting on Monday.

In a statement, the group said the decision and process to ban the book "threatens student rights."

"In the school system, parents can opt out of any book that they want for their child. There is already plenty of support or protection for any parent who doesn't want their child to read a book," added Delane Lewis, president of "Together We Will." "What we have is the Board of Education stepping in front of parents and telling them what they should or shouldn't have their children read."

Supporting the book ban

Some parents at Monday's school board meeting feel the banned book, "Flamer," is not appropriate for children.

"It's sexually explicit, and it has tons of vulgar language in it," said Suzie Scott, from the group Moms for Liberty. "It's just not the kind of thing that is appropriate for your average middle school or high school student."

School board president defends the book ban

Harford County Board of Education President Aaron Poynton defended the board's decision to ban Flamer from the schools in the district, saying the book is filled with "pervasively vulgar language."

If I were to read excerpts aloud during a Board meeting, I would be fined by the FCC," Poynton said. "This language is not suitable for younger children in schools."

Poynton continued to argue that the book would receive an "R" rating if it were in the movie theaters, and it is not appropriate for designated grade levels of high school and middle school.

"The Board ultimately voted to remove the book, citing clear violations of HCPS's selection procedure, which prohibits materials with obscene language, sexually explicit content, or depictions of illegal or violent acts inappropriate for the age group served," Poynton said. "This was not about censorship. It was about age-appropriate access and upholding our duty of care. While the Board supports intellectual freedom, we also acknowledge our professional responsibility to safeguard student well-being and respect parents' rights."