Harford County man charged in stabbing death of 63-year-old man in Baltimore

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- An man has been charged in the stabbing death of a 63-year-old man in Baltimore last week, police said. 

Gordon Staron, 33, is charged with first-degree murder along with assault- and weapon-related charges. He is from Abingdon, according to electronic court records. 

Officers responded around 2:30 a.m. last Tuesday to the 1400 block of East Monument Street, where they found the victim unresponsive, lying in the street and stabbed multiple times, police said. 

The victim, identified as 63-year-old Keith Bell, was transported to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. 

Homicide detectives were able to identify Staron as a suspect and get an arrest warrant. He was arrested Thursday. 

Staron is currently being held at the Baltimore City Central Booking Intake Facility.

CBS Baltimore Staff
The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on September 13, 2022 / 10:55 AM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

