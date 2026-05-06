Harford County executive's proposed bill aims to ban data centers

Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly wants to permanently ban data centers in the county

He announced on Wednesday that his administration has proposed legislation that would prohibit data centers from being built in Harford County.

"Over the last year, my administration has been approached by parties interested in bringing data centers to Harford County," Cassilly said. "We have carefully researched the impacts these facilities have had on communities across the country, and it is clear that Data Centers are not appropriate for Harford County."

The county council has been considering a bill to pause data center developments and establish zoning classifications that could allow for data centers in the future.

However, Cassilly is concerned about data centers' massive energy consumption, impacts on the environment, and water usage.

"My priority is protecting the citizens of Harford County by ensuring future growth aligns with the health, welfare, values and expectations of our residents," Cassilly said. "This legislation sends a clear message that Harford County is not interested in becoming a regional hub for data center development."

The proposed bill is expected to be introduced before the Harford County Council for consideration at a future meeting.

Data centers are currently not specifically permitted within the Harford County Zoning Code.

The proposed legislation would codify a permanent prohibition so that such facilities can't be approved administratively or through interpretation of the zoning code, according to Cassilly.

Proposed moratorium on data centers

Last month, Harford County Councilmember Jacob Bennett announced a proposed bill to impose a 90-day moratorium, or pause, on data centers being built, which would allow county leaders time to learn more about the benefits and the risks.

The proposed bill came after county residents and leaders learned that a nearby business could sell its property to a company to build data centers.

IBM says a data center is a facility that houses infrastructure needed to power AI, and it can use up to five million gallons of water per day. They also used about 1.5% of the global electricity consumption in 2024, according to the International Energy Agency.

During a meeting last month, Cassilly stated that he doesn't support data centers being built in Harford County.

"The discussion surrounding the moratorium bill created what many residents viewed as the opening of Pandora's Box," Cassilly said. "When Councilman Bennett, the sponsor, publicly stated that the moratorium is to give county officials time to research those facilities and draft legislation to regulate them, it became clear that stronger action was necessary. Rather than creating a legislative pathway for these projects, my administration is proposing to ban them outright."