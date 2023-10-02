Harford County doubles awards for Workforce Technical Training Grant Program

BALTIMORE -- Harford County has doubled the amount it will reimburse companies that participate in the county's Workforce Technical Training Grant Program, the county said in a statement Monday.

The program offers grant funding to Harford County business owners that invest in employee training.

Starting in October the program will provide up to $2000 per trained employee, and up to $10,000 per company annually for qualified businesses.

"In today's high-tech world, employee training is critical for businesses to stay competitive," County Executive Bob Cassilly said. "Our grant program helps companies pay for technical training and helps employees improve their skills to qualify for well-paying jobs," County Executive Bob Cassilly said.

The Harford County Office of Economic Development hosts a webinar the second Tuesday of each month to review the application process and allow business owners to ask questions. The next webinar will be held at 9 a.m. on October 10.

Applications are due October 20.

You can apply or learn more information about the program here.