Happy Birthday! We celebrate another year of 'Mr. Oriole' Brooks Robinson

BALTIMORE - Baltimore Orioles legend Brooks Robinson has been called "The Human Vacuum Cleaner" or "Mr. Hoover" because of his defensive prowess.

But most know him as "Mr. Oriole."

He is arguably the greatest defensive third baseman in Major League Baseball history, winning 16 consecutive Gold Glove Awards.

On May 18, we celebrate Robinson, who played his entire career with the Orioles from 1955 until 1977.

So, Happy Birthday, Brooks Robinson!

On Thursday, he turned 86 years old.

Robinson is an 18-time All-Star, two-time World Series champion (1966 and 1970), a World Series MVP and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 1983.

Robinson had 1,357 RBIs, 2,848 base hits and a career batting average of .267.

Last September, in the 2022 season, Robinson was honored at the Orioles game and threw the ceremonial first pitch to Gunnar Henderson.