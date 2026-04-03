Baltimore County gym teacher pleads guilty to sexually abusing students on high school property

A Baltimore County high school gym teacher pleaded guilty to several charges after he was accused of sexually abusing minors on school property, according to the County State's Attorney's Office.

Sean Brooks, 40, pleaded guilty to assault, sexual abuse of a minor and multiple other offenses under a plea deal Thursday, officials said.

Under the plea agreement, the court agreed to a mandatory minimum sentence of four years in prison. According to the State's Attorney's Office, the maximum sentence for the offenses is 57 years in jail.

The state is recommending a sentence of four to nine years, with five years of probation, officials said. The recommendation includes an order to have no contact with the alleged victims and their families, and an order for Brooks to register as a sex offender.

Brooks is set to be sentenced on September 21, court officials said.

WJZ has reached out to Brooks' attorneys for comment.

According to court documents, Brooks is a physical education teacher at Perry Hall High School.

In a letter sent to families after his arrest, Perry Hall Principal Abbey Campbell said, "These charges are deeply disturbing, and this alleged behavior is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated."

Brooks has worked at the school since 2017. After his arrest in June 2025, he was placed on administrative leave and prohibited from accessing school property, Campbell said.

WJZ has reached out to school officials for an update on Brooks' employment status.