Watch CBS News
Crime

Gunfire near Baltimore City Hall Sunday came from male shooting out of a car sunroof, police say

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE -- City police responded to gunfire near Baltimore City Hall on Sunday as some of the bars and clubs in the area were preparing to shutter their doors for the night, according to authorities.

Officers working in downtown Baltimore responded to the gunfire around 1:40 a.m., police said.

They found evidence that someone had fired a weapon in the 400 block of East Lexington Street, according to authorities.

That portion of the street skirts alongside the War Memorial Plaza, which is the open space next to Baltimore City Hall.

Investigators later learned that a male had been shooting a gun out of the sunroof of his vehicle, police said.

CBS Baltimore Staff
wjz-cbs-baltimore.jpg

The CBS Baltimore Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSBaltimore.com.

First published on October 9, 2022 / 6:56 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.