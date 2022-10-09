Gunfire near Baltimore City Hall Sunday came from male shooting out of a car sunroof, police say

BALTIMORE -- City police responded to gunfire near Baltimore City Hall on Sunday as some of the bars and clubs in the area were preparing to shutter their doors for the night, according to authorities.

Officers working in downtown Baltimore responded to the gunfire around 1:40 a.m., police said.

They found evidence that someone had fired a weapon in the 400 block of East Lexington Street, according to authorities.

That portion of the street skirts alongside the War Memorial Plaza, which is the open space next to Baltimore City Hall.

Investigators later learned that a male had been shooting a gun out of the sunroof of his vehicle, police said.