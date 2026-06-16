Man charged with injuring 2 teens in separate Baltimore shootings

A 21-year-old man is facing charges after Baltimore police said he injured two teens in separate shootings that took place in June.

Donnell Thomas, 21, was arrested on Thursday, June 11, in connection with the two shootings. He was taken into custody at a home in the 400 block of North Port Street, police said.

According to officers, Thomas was identified as the suspect in a shooting on June 6 in the 600 block of North Patterson Park Avenue. A 15-year-old boy was shot during the incident.

Thomas was also connected to another shooting that occurred on June 11 in the 400 block of Milton Avenue, during which a 17-year-old was injured.

Both victims survived their injuries, police said.

Thomas was taken to Central Booking and charged with two counts of attempted murder. He is being held without bail, police said.

The shootings occurred during a violent stretch of days in Baltimore during which two people were killed, and 12 others were injured in separate shootings. Between June 4 and June 7, two triple shootings and two double shootings were reported, according to police.

On June 6, the day Thomas allegedly shot the 15-year-old, one man died, and two others were injured in a separate triple shooting in Baltimore's Federal Hill neighborhood. The 41-year-old who died has been identified as Curtis Knox.

Despite the surge in violent crime, Baltimore continues to see historic declines in its crime rates.

At the end of May, Baltimore recorded a 23% drop in homicides compared to last year. Carjackings were down 45%, burglaries were down 16% and robberies were down 14% compared to the previous year, according to data from the mayor's office.

As of June 16, police have recorded a total of 44 homicides this year, compared to 58 at this time last year. So far this year, 141 non-fatal shootings have been reported, compared to 135 at this time last year, according to police data.