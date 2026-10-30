Guinness Open Gate Brewery to serve its last pints in Baltimore County this weekend

It's last call at Guinness Open Gate Brewery this weekend in Baltimore County.

After more than eight years by the Patapsco, the brewery will serve its final pints on Sunday, Nov. 1.

Earlier this month, Guinness Open Gate announced it would be closing its location on Washington Boulevard in Halethorpe.

"To everyone who walked through our gates, raised a glass, shared a meal, celebrated a milestone, or simply made the brewery part of your life: thank you," a statement said at the time.

The social media post announcing the closure drew more than a thousand comments, with many people saying they were sad to see it go. The company did not provide a reason for the departure.

Since opening its doors in 2018, Guinness Open Gate has served more than two million customers, the statement said.

"Over the years we've brewed more than 700 different beers and raised countless pint glasses every St. Patrick's Day," the statement continued. "Through it all, we've been honored to support the Baltimore organizations that make this city what it is. That commitment will outlast our final pour, because Baltimore has always made us feel at home."

The brewery recently updated its hours, so it will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. this Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Sunday. Brunch will be held from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. both days, but the guided tours and tastings appear to be sold out.

Why Baltimore? Maryland's history of brewing

Guinness Open Gate first opened as the only U.S. brewery for the famed Irish brand.

"The United States has become the center of the beer world when it comes to innovation and creativity and we wanted to be a bigger part of that community. So, we set up shop in here Baltimore, assembled a team of leading American craft brewers and set out to push the boundaries of what a Guinness brewery can be," its website reads.

The company says it chose Maryland because of its "rich brewing history that dates to 1703, when the first commercial brewery opened in Annapolis."

Baltimore was also where an Irish immigrant, named William Painter, invented the bottle cap in 1892, according to the company.

Guinness Open Gate is located on the site of the historic Calvert distillery, originally called the Maryland Distilling Company, which became the first to open after Prohibition ended in 1933.

"The Guinness Open Gate Brewery embraces this history by being located on the site of the historic Calvert distillery in Baltimore County, 10 miles from downtown Baltimore and 30 miles northeast of Washington, DC," the website says.

"Geographically, we couldn't be in a better location, with several large cities within driving distance, including Baltimore, Washington, DC, Philadelphia, and New York City," it goes on to say. "But most importantly, we love the area. Baltimore is an amazing city filled with amazing culture, food, art, music, and most of all, people."