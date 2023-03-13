Watch CBS News
Guard Ben Powers to sign with Denver Broncos for $52 million

By CBS Baltimore Staff

/ CBS Baltimore

BALTIMORE — Former Ravens offensive guard Ben Powers will sign with the Denver Bronocos in a four year, $52 million deal, ESPN's Adam Schefter reported Monday.  

Powers was a 4th round pick out of Oklahoma in 2019, and started in 36 games over the course of his three-year career with the Ravens.  He is considered a top free agent at his position.

First published on March 13, 2023 / 2:01 PM

