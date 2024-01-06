Watch CBS News
Gross-Bullock scores career-high 41, leads Bryant over UMBC 81-67

BALTIMORE (AP) — Sherif Gross-Bullock hit seven 3-pointers and scored a career-high 41 points as Bryant beat UMBC 81-67 in an America East Conference opener on Saturday.

Gross-Bullock made 16 of 24 shots and added six rebounds and four steals for the Bulldogs (9-7). Daniel Rivera scored 14 points and added 10 rebounds and four blocks. Earl Timberlake finished 6 of 12 from the floor to finish with 12 points.

The Retrievers (5-11) were led in scoring by Dion Brown, who finished with 22 points, 11 rebounds and two steals. Bryce Johnson added 16 points and eight rebounds for UMBC. In addition, Marcus Banks had 16 points. The loss is the sixth in a row for the Retrievers.

