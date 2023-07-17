Grayson Rodriguez, back after two-month stint in Triple-A, has chance to help Orioles grab first place

BALTIMORE - Top Orioles pitching prospect Grayson Rodriguez is back in Baltimore.

After spending nearly two months back in Triple-A Norfork, the 6-foot, 5-inch hard-throwing right-handed pitcher will start Monday against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Oriole Park at Camden Yards,

Rodriguez went 2-2 with a 7.35 earned run average before he was sent down to the minor leagues in late May. in seven starts at Norfolk, he had a 1.69 ERA with 54 strikeouts.

Now, the Orioles are turning to Rodriguez to give them a shot in the arm, and possibly a boost into first place. The Orioles (57-35) are just one game behind Tampa Bay for first place in the American League East.

Tampa Bay plays the American League's third-best team, Texas Rangers, Monday night.