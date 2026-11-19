The day finally arrived on Thursday for fans eager to get their hands on the new edition of Grand Theft Auto 6, the highly-anticipated action-adventure video game.

Tens of millions of people around the world are expected to play the game, widely known as GTA 6, which launched Thursday in countries around the world.

Locally, a GTA 6 launch party and gaming tournament will be held Nov. 22 at La Familia Soundstage in downtown Baltimore.

The event will feature gameplay on a big LED wall, VIP gaming pods and ongoing mini tournaments for GTA 6, according to an online description. Attendees will also get to take part in open gameplay, listen to a live DJ, and food and drinks will be available.

Organizers urged GTA 6 fans to "bring your squad, grab the sticks and run it on the big screen with a room full of people who waited just as long as you did."