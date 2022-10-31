Grace period waiver deadline for E-ZPass penalties end on Nov. 30

BALTIMORE - The E-ZPass grace period waiver for drivers passing through toll roads will end in less than 30 days.

The Maryland Department of Transportation started a civil penalty waiver grace period last February.

Similar to the deferment of rent, mortgage, and other financial relief programs, the MDTA decided to pause escalating toll bills and civil penalties and deferred mailing out bills for months.

MTDA ceased referring outstanding toll bills to the Central Collection Unit (CCU) and MDOT Motor Vehicle Administration (MDOT MVA) temporarily.

The MTA will resume referrals of unpaid toll bills and civil penalties to CCU and MDOT MVA on December 1.

If you have unpaid video tolls and/or civil penalties, the MDTA will waive the civil penalties if your toll balance is paid in full between Feb. 24 and 11:59 p.m. on Nov. 30, 2022. After the grace period ends, customers will remain responsible for all unpaid tolls and civil penalties and referrals will resume.

The goal of the grace period was to provide relief for E-ZPass customers drowning in penalties.