How Maryland is protecting its residents during the federal shutdown

On Friday, Governor Moore announced another set of resources to support Marylanders who have been affected by the government shutdown.

The shutdown has reached 38 days, marking it the longest in government history.

Senate Democrats proposed a plan to end the shutdown on Friday if Republicans agreed to a one-year extension of health care tax credits, which would make health insurance premiums cheaper. However, Republicans rejected the offer.

New resources for Marylanders during government shutdown

On Friday, Governor Moore announced that:

a second $700 no-interest loan would be available for essential workers in Maryland

the Maryland Transit Administration would offer free rides to federal workers for core transit services, including local buses, light rail, metro subway, and mobility/paratransit

and an authorization of 10.1 million for the Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program to fund household energy bills.

"we protect our people..."

At the beginning of the government shutdown on October 1, the Moore-Miller Administration administered a series a resources to help Marylanders who would be impacted.

Some of these resources included unemployment insurance, food assistance, housing resources, and more.

"In Maryland, we protect our people—no matter the cause or crisis," said Gov. Moore. "While the Trump administration refuses to follow the law and at a time when Washington is telling Americans you're on your own,' Marylanders are stepping up. Extra financial cushion will help ensure our public servants aren't left in the lurch. But as I've said before, the only long-term solution is for President Trump to come to the negotiating table in good faith and open the government."

On October 6, the Maryland Department of Labor began its federal shutdown loan program for essential workers.

The program offers zero-interest $700 loans to applicants who are Maryland residents, current federal employees, and those who are expected to work without pay during the shutdown.

"Federal Shutdown Loans can't replace a paycheck, but they can help relieve some of the financial strain expected federal workers are facing right now, as rent, insurance, and other bills come due," said Department of Labor Secretary Portia Wu.

On October 17, Moore announced that the MARC and Commuter Bus would provide free services to essential workers.

Toward the end of October, a handful of Baltimore-area businesses began to offer discounts, deals, and free items for furloughed federal workers.

Maryland residents who need additional support may visit the Maryland State website or the Maryland Department of Labor website for a full list of resources.