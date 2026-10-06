Maryland Gov. Wes Moore removed as speaker at Tradepoint Atlantic event featuring Trump

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore said he was removed from the list of speakers at a White House event Tuesday at Baltimore County's Tradepoint Atlantic industrial center, where a major private investment was announced.

President Trump traveled to Tradepoint Atlantic on Tuesday to address Anduril Industries' plans for a two-million-square-foot, software-defined shipyard in Baltimore County.

The facility, known as Arsenal-2, is expected to expand America's submarine industrial base.

$3.7 billion investment expected to create thousands of jobs

The State of Maryland and Baltimore County announced that the $3.7 billion private investment by Anduril is expected to create more than 3,100 permanent jobs.

Arsenal-2 will be built at Tradepoint Atlantic within the Sparrows Point complex. The project is expected to generate more than $2 billion in annual economic output, including an estimated $312 million in wages each year, according to the governor's office.

"This massive new project will deliver the largest private investment and create the most jobs in Maryland in over a decade—driving billions of dollars in economic activity that will boost Maryland families not just in Baltimore County, but throughout the state," Moore said. "With this facility, thousands of Marylanders will have new pathways to work, wages, and wealth through advanced training and high-skilled maritime manufacturing jobs. We thank Anduril for choosing Maryland, and we're ready to build the future of the aerospace and defense economy together."

Moore removed as speaker ahead of Trump's visit

Moore was initially scheduled to speak at Tuesday's event alongside Trump but was removed from the program after the White House objected to his inclusion Monday.

Moore confirmed Tuesday that he would no longer attend the event after recording a debate with Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox.

"If the President of the United States wants to bring the circus to town and tell me that I am not allowed to speak to the fact that we were the ones that helped bring the deal, then I will let the circus be conducted while I go back to the people of Maryland," Moore said.

The White House told CBS News Baltimore that Moore was invited to attend the event as a guest.

"President Trump is willing to work with anyone to revitalize our manufacturing sector, which is why the White House graciously invited Governor Moore to attend today's event as a guest," a White House spokesperson stated. "It's unfortunate that the Governor is now making a multi-billion-dollar announcement about himself by throwing a tantrum over a federal initiative that will bring sorely needed jobs back to his state thanks to President Trump."

A spokesperson for the governor's office added, "Governor Moore has always said he will work with anyone when it comes to delivering for Marylanders but bow to no one when it comes to standing up for them. The Governor is proud to welcome Anduril to Baltimore County and the thousands of permanent jobs this investment is bringing to our state."

Some Maryland Democrats skip event in response

Rep. Johnny Olszewski, a former Baltimore County executive and current Maryland congressman, was among the Democratic lawmakers who chose not to attend the event after Moore was removed as a speaker, according to The Baltimore Banner.

Olszewski told The Banner in a statement that the focus should remain on the investment coming to Baltimore County.

"I proudly support all efforts to continue providing new opportunities for future generations," Olszewski said.

Baltimore County Councilman and county executive candidate Julian Jones also chose not to attend.

Moore, Trump have clashed on several issues

Moore and Trump have clashed on issues including the Francis Scott Key Bridge rebuild, redistricting, crime and immigration enforcement.

Last week, Moore told CBS News Baltimore that he would invite Trump to join him on a boat tour of the Francis Scott Key Bridge reconstruction site.

"I would love it if the president were to choose to join me at that, so he could see the unprecedented speed and unprecedented progress that's happening with this rebuild," Moore said.

CBS News Baltimore reached out to the White House for comment but has not heard back.

In 2025, Moore invited Trump to visit Maryland and participate in a public safety walk after the National Guard was deployed in Washington, D.C.

The White House responded by pointing to Baltimore's crime rate.

A White House spokesperson said, "Perhaps Gov. Moore should take a page out of the President's playbook."

At the time, the White House also said Baltimore was the fourth-most-dangerous city in the United States.

According to a U.S. News & World Report ranking, Baltimore ranked behind Memphis, Oakland and St. Louis.

In February 2026, Moore said he was singled out and excluded from a couple of bipartisan events for the nation's governors.

Moore said the president excluded him from a dinner for governors and their spouses for National Governors Association (NGA) in Washington, D.C., along with Colorado Gov. Jared Polis.

Moore, the vice chair of the NGA, attended the annual NGA meeting after he said the White House reinvited him.

"I will attend today's business meeting with my colleagues at the White House," Moore said. "But let me be abundantly clear: I will not participate in political stunts."