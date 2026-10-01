Maryland Gov. Wes Moore invites Trump to tour Key Bridge rebuild site

In an exclusive interview with CBS News Baltimore, Maryland Gov. Wes Moore was asked whether he would invite President Donald Trump to join him on a boat tour of the Francis Scott Key Bridge reconstruction site.

"I would love it if the president were to choose to join me at that, so he could see the unprecedented speed and unprecedented progress that's happening with this rebuild," Moore said.

The invitation comes as the massive effort to rebuild the Key Bridge continues to move forward.

Moore also highlighted his working relationship with U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, who plays a key role in the federal government's involvement with the project.

A bridge rebuild with bipartisan backing

The Key Bridge reconstruction has received bipartisan support, with state and federal officials from both parties visiting the site.

In July, Moore hosted Republican Sen. Shelley Moore Capito of West Virginia and Rep. Steve Womack of Arkansas for a boat tour of the bridge site.

Now, Moore says he would welcome Trump for a look from the water, too.

Past invitations

This is not the first time Moore has invited Trump to Maryland.

In 2025, Moore invited Trump to visit the state and participate in a public safety walk after the National Guard was deployed in Washington, D.C.

The White House responded by citing Baltimore's crime rate.

A White House spokesperson said, "Perhaps Gov. Moore should take a page out of the President's playbook."

At the time, the White House also said Baltimore was the fourth-most-dangerous city in the United States.

According to a U.S. and World News report, Baltimore ranked behind only Memphis, Oakland, and St. Louis.