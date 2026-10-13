Gov. Wes Moore directs Maryland agency to address youth car thefts after serious crashes

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore is ordering new intervention programs to address youth auto thefts after a series of recent incidents resulted in serious crashes, severe injuries and fatalities.

A directive issued Tuesday requires the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services to develop pilot programs for young people involved in, or at risk of, motor vehicle theft in Baltimore City and Montgomery County.

The programs will connect young people and their families with social services, family support and law enforcement. The plan also calls for early intervention for children who are too young to face criminal charges.

"Public safety is my top priority and I am concerned by the recent frequency of motor vehicle thefts involving youth and young children," Moore wrote in a letter to DJS Secretary Betsy Fox Tolentino. "Most tragically, recent incidents have resulted in severe injuries and fatalities across our communities. We cannot wait for a tragic crash to be the first point of meaningful intervention. We must act decisively to interrupt this pattern of behavior before more lives are lost."

Moore directed DJS to develop strategic action plans in coordination with state and local law enforcement agencies.

What the new programs will do

Under the directive, DJS must:

Launch pilot programs in Baltimore City and Montgomery County. The programs will focus on areas experiencing the largest increases in motor vehicle thefts compared with 2025. They will identify children involved in thefts or considered at elevated risk and coordinate interventions involving families, social service providers and law enforcement. The programs will also use existing interagency "Youth of Concern" meetings to connect children with prevention services.

Develop early intervention for younger children. DJS will work with law enforcement, social workers and school personnel to identify children involved in stolen vehicle incidents or displaying concerning behaviors who are too young to be formally charged in criminal cases. The goal is to connect them with targeted support before their behavior escalates.

Explore a specialized intervention model. DJS will consider adapting a program similar to the Ramsey County Youth Auto Theft Intervention Project in St. Paul, Minnesota. That initiative pairs law enforcement with community navigators and credible messengers to engage at-risk young people and their families. The approach would build on DJS's existing Thrive initiative.

Moore directed DJS to submit an initial status report by Dec. 1, 2026.

DJS responds to governor's directive

A DJS spokesperson told CBS News Baltimore the department is working on additional measures to strengthen public safety efforts involving youth motor vehicle thefts.

"Governor Moore's directive builds on this work, directing DJS to expand targeted interventions and rapid response efforts, beginning in Baltimore City and Montgomery County," the department said.

DJS said it will work with law enforcement and community partners through existing Youth of Concern meetings to identify at-risk young people, respond quickly to incidents and connect children and families with appropriate services.

The department said those efforts will also include younger children who receive community-based or residential services through the Child in Need of Supervision process.

DJS added that it will "explore opportunities to build on Thrive and expand partnerships with credible messengers."

"Our focus remains on strengthening public safety, holding youth accountable, and connecting young people and families with the supports needed to reduce further involvement in the juvenile justice system," the department said.

Stolen car crashes into motorcyclist

On Oct. 7, police said a 12-year-old was driving a stolen Kia that struck and killed a motorcyclist at the intersection of N. Dukeland Street and W. North Avenue in West Baltimore.

Police said 69-year-old Barry Wright Jr. was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Video obtained by CBS News Baltimore shows the stolen Kia approaching the intersection and driving around another vehicle that appears to be stopped at a red light before striking the motorcyclist.

About 10 seconds later, the video shows a female passenger getting out of the smoking vehicle, followed by the male driver. Both then run from the scene as several neighbors appear to chase them.

Police arrested the 12-year-old driver and a 15-year-old female passenger.

Police: Teens crash stolen car into MTA bus

Last month, police said a stolen car carrying several teenagers crashed into an MTA bus in Baltimore.

Police said 16 bus passengers were injured. Four people inside the stolen vehicle were also hurt, including two who suffered critical injuries.

The bus passengers ranged in age from 2 to 78.

According to a police dispatch call, officers began following the stolen vehicle near N. North Avenue and N. Gay Street before the driver sped away.

The pursuit continued through the Broadway East neighborhood.

Police said the car was traveling eastbound on E. Oliver Street when it collided with the bus, which was traveling southbound on N. Wolfe Street. The impact sent the stolen car spinning nearly 360 degrees and pushed the bus into nearby trees.

Teen stole car, struck 3-year-old girl

In September, a 14-year-old was sentenced in connection with the death of 3-year-old Jordan Bright, who police said was struck by a stolen car driven by the teenager.

Details of the sentence were not released because of the teenager's age.

Jordan was struck in June on W. Pratt Street near S. Monroe Street, according to police. The teenager was charged with auto theft and vehicular manslaughter and prosecuted in the juvenile justice system.

15-year-old arrested after stolen vehicle crashes

A 15-year-old was arrested earlier this month after police said a stolen vehicle led officers on a pursuit and crashed into police and parked vehicles in East Baltimore.

Around 11:15 p.m., Baltimore police's Aviation Unit, known as Foxtrot, received a license plate reader alert for a stolen vehicle near 33rd Street and Loch Raven Boulevard.

Police attempted a traffic stop, but the driver continued driving and struck a police vehicle.

The stolen vehicle continued to the 5000 block of Anthony Avenue, where three people got out while it was still moving.

The unoccupied vehicle continued rolling down the street, struck a parked vehicle and caught fire.