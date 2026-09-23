Family frustrated after teen sentenced in death of 3-year-old Baltimore girl

The family of a 3-year-old girl who was struck and killed by a 14-year-old driving a stolen car in Baltimore voiced frustration Wednesday after the teenager was sentenced in Juvenile Court.

Details of the sentence were not released because of the teenager's age.

Jordan Bright was struck in June on West Pratt Street near South Monroe Street, according to police. The teenager was charged with auto theft and vehicular manslaughter and prosecuted in the juvenile justice system.

Jordan's mother, Nyjada Billy, spoke out about her frustration but said she could not discuss details of Wednesday's proceedings.

"This is so important and for me not to be able to talk about it is frustrating," Billy said. "Because he's a juvenile, I can't even speak the truth about what just happened."

Family questions juvenile justice system

Billy said she believes the juvenile justice system has failed her daughter and has given the teenager opportunities that Jordan will never have.

"Jordan will never get a chance at life, but throughout this process we have watched the juvenile justice system give chance after chance to the person that took her," Billy said.

Because the defendant is a juvenile, officials did not release information about the sentence handed down Wednesday. Billy also said she was asked not to disclose details about what happened inside the juvenile justice center.

The Baltimore City State's Attorney's Office said in an email that juveniles can be committed to the Maryland Department of Juvenile Services until they turn 21 in certain cases.

Probation can range from six months of supervision to three or four years, depending on whether the offense is a misdemeanor or felony. Commitment is only available for felony cases, according to the office.

Baltimore attorney Warren Brown said sentences in juvenile cases can include placement in a juvenile facility followed by home detention and continued supervision, including counseling and other services.

For Jordan's family, however, the prospect of rehabilitation for the teenager does not change the loss of their daughter.

Billy said her family must continue living without Jordan, whom she remembered for her big smile and her passion for skating.

She is now calling on Maryland lawmakers and local leaders to examine Jordan's case and consider whether the juvenile justice system provides the level of accountability families expect after a child is killed.

Maryland's juvenile justice laws are also undergoing significant changes. The Youth Charging Reform Act is scheduled to take effect next month.