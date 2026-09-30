69-year-old motorcyclist killed after colliding with stolen vehicle in Northwest Baltimore

A 69-year-old motorcyclist died after crashing into a stolen vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Northwest Baltimore, police said.

The crash happened around 1:40 p.m. at the intersection of N. Dukeland Street and W. North Avenue, police said.

The stolen sedan became disabled after the crash, and a male and female inside the vehicle fled the scene.

The motorcyclist was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Anyone with information about the crash is asked to call police at 410-396-2606 or Metro Crime Stoppers at 1-866-7LOCKUP.