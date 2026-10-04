15-year-old arrested after stolen vehicle crashes into police, parked car in East Baltimore

A 15-year-old was arrested after police said a stolen vehicle led officers on a pursuit and crashed into police and parked vehicles Saturday night in East Baltimore.

Around 11:15 p.m., Baltimore police Aviation Unit's Foxtrot received a License Plate Reader (LPR) alert for a stolen vehicle near 33rd Street and Loch Raven Boulevard.

Police attempted a traffic stop, but the driver continued driving and struck a police vehicle.

The stolen vehicle continued to the 5000 block of Anthony Avenue, where three people got out while the vehicle was still moving.

The unoccupied vehicle continued rolling down the street, struck a parked, unoccupied vehicle and caught fire.

A 15-year-old was arrested without incident. Police said no injuries were reported by the suspect, and no officers were injured.

The teen was taken to the Juvenile Justice Center.

Recent crashes involving juveniles and stolen cars

Police have seen an uptick of car thefts by juveniles in Baltimore. This is at least the fifth incident in recent months involving children and stolen vehicles.

Last week, police said a 12-year-old boy was the alleged driver of a stolen vehicle that killed a 69-year-old man who was driving a motorcycle in Baltimore. A 15-year-old girl, who was the passenger, was also taken into custody.

On Sept. 24, four juveniles allegedly stole a car and crashed it into an MTA bus, sending all four teenagers and 12 other people to the hospital.

The week before, a 14-year-old was sentenced in connection with the death of 3-year-old Jordan Bright after police said he ran the girl over with a stolen car.

Youth Charging Reform Act takes effect

The Youth Charging Reform Act took effect took effect on Oct. 1.

The law changes how certain offenses involving minors are handled in Maryland's juvenile justice system, including theft and robbery.